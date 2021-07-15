Mumbai, July 15: Heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Goa during the next 24 hours, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The IMD further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Goa, and several Coastal regions of Karnataka during the next 5 days. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan, Goa during next 24 hours. Decrease in rainfall activity over the west coast and peninsular India from July 16 onwards", the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country this week with advancement into the remaining parts of the country including Delhi, the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in parts of India, the IMD said that there would be an increase in rainfall over northeast India till July 19. Delhi Monsoon 2021: After Long Delay, Southwest Monsoon Brings Rain to National Capital.

The normal date for monsoon covering the entire country was July 8 but it was delayed by five days this year due to weather conditions. Several other regions along with adjoining cities including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad also received rainfall. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD issued an alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and said that these hill states will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during July 17-19. The weather agency said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Haryana, Punjab, northeast Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during July 17-19.

