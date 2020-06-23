New Delhi, June 23: The IMD on Tuesday issued Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala on June 26 predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Also, orange alert has been issued for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts in Kerala on June 27. This prediction by IMD comes after Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea.

Informing about the latest development, IMD said Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, following which extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe is predicted during June 26-27. Apart from this the IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over parts of south peninsular India during next 5 days. Monsoon Forecast 2020: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand Around June 23, Predicts IMD.

Here's what IMD said:

Kerala: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on June 26 and in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts on June 27. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/4E0QvqManv — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Adding more, the Met department said, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of south peninsular India during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe during 26th-27th June."

For the northern zone, IMD said, "Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with isolated hvy to very hvy falls very likely over Uttarakhand , UP during next 4-5 days. Isolated hvy to very hvy rainfall likely over remaining parts of Western Himalayan Region & plains of northwest India during 24th-25th June."

Here's what IMD said:

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with isolated hvy to very hvy falls very likely over Uttarakhand , UP during next 4-5 days. Isolated hvy to very hvy rainfall likely over remaining parts of Western Himalayan Region & plains of northwest India during 24th-25th June. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 23, 2020

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, most parts of Kutch, some more parts of Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 23, 2020

Among other things, IMD said that cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha and neighbourhood between 2.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Earlier, it had predicted heavy rainfall for Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).