Mortgage Expert Daniel Goldsmith on the Secret to Becoming a Successful Affiliate Marketer and Advertiser

Daniel Goldsmith

Affiliate marketing and advertising can be a very lucrative field if you know what you’re doing. If you stumble into the arena blind, hoping for a quick fix and some easy cash, you’ll find out the hard way that making a name for yourself and generating the big bucks is not as easy as it looks. In today’s market, knowledge and expertise are everything.

Daniel Goldsmith is the affiliate-marketer’s marketer and the advertiser’s advertiser. He’s a big-game player in a big game; in fact, the stakes don’t get much higher. His success has not come easily but then, nothing worthwhile in life ever does.

As an entrepreneur with his finger on the pulse of what works and what doesn’t, Daniel realized from a young age that there are no hard and fast rules to making success happen. In his opinion, the opposite is true. Daniel explained, “Take the rulebook, tear it up, and throw it out with yesterday’s trash. If you want to make it big, you’ve got to think outside the box, be creative, take a gamble, and trust your own instincts.”

Here are some pointers Daniel believes will put anyone on the right track - if they wish to make their fortune.

Start Young and Think Big

While acquiring a BA in Business Administration at California State University, Sacramento (CSUS), Daniel made time outside of his studies to get involved with club promotions. Because of his success in this endeavor, his first of many websites was launched ten years ago.

Daniel explained, “I created a platform which would connect people interested in nightclubs to the venues which best suited their tastes. I soon realized the potential this platform possessed; it was merely a launchpad that led to catering to the nightclub market...worldwide. I knew I had tapped into something where marketing and advertising potential was limitless.”

In other words, Daniel’s advice is when you discover a great idea, don’t just slap yourself on the back and say, “Good job!” Instead, identify how you can expand that great idea for even greater opportunities. As he explained, “It’s all about bringing a diverse way of thinking to the table and dreaming big.”

Know Your Market

As Daniel developed his business interests, he was introduced to many companies that quickly realized the potential of his marketing capabilities. Daniel spent a long time promoting and advertising products for these businesses. Along the way, he became fluent in affiliate marketing, and he developed a richer understanding of advertising. He also became well-versed in tracking and lead generation, which propelled him into his future business - mortgage leads.

Daniel revealed, “Surrounding yourself with the right people and immersing yourself in the right environment is essential if you’re to develop your career as an entrepreneur. Learning from others by analyzing their achievements as well as their failures, is a great way to make your business fool-proof.”

Put it into Practice

You’ve got the skills, now it’s time to pay the bills. As Daniel explained, “Using a combination of experience and knowledge, I’ve been able to hone my skills, and in 2018, I was able to create more mortgage leads than any one person.”

“I was effective and efficient in marketing simply because I took everything I had learned and put it into practice. That’s what really separates the winners from the losers. We can all talk-the-talk, but you’ve got to put your money where your mouth is and walk-the-walk if you really want to make it.”

Two hundred and city websites later, Daniel is still going strong. He remains a powerhouse in mortgage and lead generation, and his growth continues. The secret to his success is not rocket science; it’s simply good, old-fashioned perseverance.

As Daniel said, “My advice to any newcomers to this game is simple. Give it your best shot and leave nothing in the locker room. And when you experience setbacks, which you will, pick yourself up off the floor and go again and again. Keep on going until you get the result you’ve always dreamed about.”