Anmol Sharma became the first Indian & Asian to win the coveted Mr Teen Globe International title on July 28, 2019 and created history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a Teen Pageant Globally. He emerged victorious amongst 14 participants representing different countries around the world.

He is proud of representing his nation on an International level platform and make India proud of his talent. He wants to be an inspiration for the youth to follow their passions and talents. He is down to earth and encourages every youngster to chase dreams.

“Being the first Indian ever to win this title internationally makes me immensely proud and ecstatic. My family and friends have been a constant support for me and this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my well-wishers.” - Anmol said in a statement.

Anmol Sharma is a professional actor and model from Jammu, India. Backed by a reputation for dedication to the craft and a network of theatre and television contacts.

Outspoken, communicative, dedicated to work and believes in hard work.

In light of his achievements, he has been facilitated with many awards such as -

• Alee Award 2018

• Youth Icon of Jammu and Kashmir 2019

• Achiever's Award 2019

•”Face of Classique” by Maya 2019

• Face of Asia 2020 at The Asia Glamour Awards

He is currently residing in Mumbai and aspires to fulfill his goal of becoming a successful Bollywood actor.

He says that he definitely has movies in his mind which he wants to do in the future. He is sure that very soon he will achieve that dream too. He also says that Mumbai is a magical city and one can fulfill his or her dreams with hard work and dedication.