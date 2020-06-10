Mukund Keni, NCP Corporator From Thane's Kalwa, Dies Due to Coronavirus at 58

Mukund Keni (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Thane, June 10: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni died on Tuesday night due to coronavirus. Keni was 58 years old. He was the corporator of Kalwa which comes under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The NCP corporator was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 around 14 days back. Keni was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai and was on ventilator support. Coronavirus Recoveries in India Surpass Active Cases, COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands at 48.88%.

He is survived by his wife Pramila Keni, son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons. Pramila is the opposition leader in TMC. NCP leader and cabinet Jitendra Awhad expressed grief over the demise of Keni. Awhad said that the NCP lost a great pillar. Hours before NCP leader’s demise, Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra’s Thane district also died of Covid-19. Jayaraman Anbazhagan, DMK MLA, Dies in Chennai Due to COVID-19.

Till now, over 12,000 people have contracted coronavirus in Thane district, reported Mumbai Mirror. The deadly virus also claimed more than 400 lives in the district. Meanwhile, 145 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thane city on Tuesday. Currently, there are 2,267 active coronavirus cases in the city.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India due to coronavirus. Till now, 90,787 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in Maharashtra also mounted to 3,289. Currently, there are 44,860 active COVID-19 cases in the state.