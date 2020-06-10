Coronavirus Recoveries in India Surpass Active Cases, COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands at 48.88%

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 10: India’s coronavirus recoveries overtook active cases for the first time on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,35,206 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, and the number of active coronavirus cases in India is 1,33,632. The recovery rate in India improved to 48.88 percent. India is the fifth-worst affected country of the world after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases. ICMR Testing Strategy: As Delhi Government Faces Allegation of Low Testing, Here Are ICMR Guidelines on Who Should be Tested For COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll in India also mounted to 7,745. In Maharashtra alone, over 90,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. The deadly virus also claimed 3,289 lives in the state.

Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai, has around close to 19 percent of the total coronavirus cases of India. On Tuesday, the financial capital of the country overtook China’s Wuhan in terms of the COVID-19 cases. There are 50,333 confirmed cases in Wuhan, while Mumbai now has 51,100 cases. In Mumbai, 1,760 people also lost their lives due to COVID-19.

In Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the number of coronavirus cases also crossed 30,000-mark. Delhi has reported 31,209 cases and 905 deaths so far. In Tamil Nadu, coronavirus cases rose to 34,914 on Wednesday, while 307 people died in the state due to the deadly virus.