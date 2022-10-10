Lucknow, October 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, and declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect. The last rites of the departed leader will be held with full state honours. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal and Others Offer Condolences on SP Leader’s Demise.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on phone. He said in a statement that the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks the end of an era of leaders who believed in struggle and socialist ideology. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: The Three-Time Uttar Pradesh CM Was 'Dhartiputra' of National Politics.

UP Speaker Satish Mahana has also expressed grief at the death of the veteran leader.

