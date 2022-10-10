Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Aug 22 and shifted to ICU on the night of Oct 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tweet on Mulayam Singh Yadav

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Piyush Goyal's Tweet

समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक और UP के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन के समाचार से मन दुःखी है। नेताजी ने अपने लंबे राजनीतिक जीवन में विभिन्न संवैधानिक पदों पर रहते हुए देश व समाज की सेवा की। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को शांति व शोकाकुल परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/rQHUqm6tx3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 10, 2022

Chandra Shekhar Aazad Offers Condolences

माननीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन से बहुजन समाज को को अपूरणीय क्षति हुईं है।इस ख़बर से मैं स्वयं बहुत दुःखी हूं और दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रकृति परिजनों को ये दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)