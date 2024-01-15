A video of a woman jumping off a flyover into a river in Navi Mumbai has surfaced on social media. The woman, who was reportedly upset over a love issue, ignored the attempts of bystanders to stop her and plunged into the water. She was later rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, as per the local media. The incident, which was caught on camera, has been widely shared on social media. More details are awaited. Suicide in Kandivali Highrise: 60-Year-Old Woman Jumps to Death From Ninth Floor of Tower in Mumbai, Probe Launched.

Suicide Caught on Camera in Navi Mumbai

