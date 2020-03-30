Mumbai: Cop Suffering From Cancer Commits Suicide by Hanging Self in Chembur Police Station

Suicide. (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Open Clip Art)

Mumbai, March 30: An assistant sub-inspector set to retire in May this year allegedly committed suicide inside Chembur police station in Mumbai on Monday, and a note in his shirt pocket stated he was taking the extreme step as he was suffering from cancer, an official said.

ASI Sampat Dattatray Gawde (58) hanged himself from the ceiling of the police station's store room at around 11:30am, he said. New York Woman 'Infected With Coronavirus' Committed Suicide? Old Video of a 2015 Incident Goes Viral With False Claim.

"He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A suicide note we found in his shirt pocket stated he was taking this step as he was suffering from cancer," the official said. Gawde was scheduled to retire in May this year, he added.