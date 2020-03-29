New York Woman 'Infected With Coronavirus' Committed Suicide? Old Video of a 2015 Incident Goes Viral With False Claim

Netizens' claim that coronavirus patient committed suicide in New York is false (Photo Credits: Screen Grab/Facebook)

Mumbai, March 29: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, several old videos have emerged on Twitter and netizens are relating these clips with the situation that prevailed due to COVID-19. Recently, one such video is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a person committing suicide by jumping from a building in the United States’ New York. It also claimed that the person, who committed suicide, was infected with COVID-19. Fact Check: Viral Message Asking People to Donate To PM-CARES For Combating Coronavirus is Fake, PIB Tweets Correct UPI ID 'pmcares@sbi'.

LatestLY fact-checked the details and found that the video has no connection with coronavirus outbreak. The incident shown in the video took place in 2015. The video was first uploaded on August 11, 2015, on Facebook. The video was related to the suicide of a pregnant Ghanian woman by jumping from the roof of her building. Fact Check: Audio Clip Attributing to Mumbai Police Commissioner About Coronavirus is Fake, City Police Ask People Not to Circulate It.

Video of The Incident Which Took Place in 2015:

According to reports, the woman committed suicide after she found out that her husband has physical relations with her mother also. The woman found out that her mother was also pregnant with the same man. Due to this reason, she committed suicide. The video has now emerged on again surfaced on Twitter, claiming that a COVID-19 patient committed suicide. Some journalist also fell in the trap of fake news and shared the video.

It is therefore advised not to share unverified information or clips. Misinformation of false news can create panic among masses, especially at the time of emergency situations.

Fact check