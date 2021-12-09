Amritsar, December 9: In an incident of online fraud, a couple was duped for Rs 6.20 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The incident took place in September this year. The victims have been identified as Asha Arora and her husband, Vijay Arora. The couple’s mobile number, password and other bank details were reportedly changed online without their knowledge. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Tribune, in September, after the couple’s fixed deposit got matured, they had gone to the bank to transfer some money in their bank accounts. After their repeated visits to the bank, the couple did not get their money. They then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the cases. The couple found that their money was transferred to two other accounts in 11 transactions. As per the report, the victims approached the bank, but they denied immediate reprieve. They were told that the money was transferred due to customers’ fault. Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

The police have booked two people in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Saroj and Anamika of Uttar Pradesh. The case was registered in the matter under the IT Act. Detailed information has been launched into the matter.

