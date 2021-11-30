Mumbai, November 30: In a fresh incident of cyber fraud, a retired Naval officer was duped of Rs 9.50 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated as a manager from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai. The accused lured the complainant into revealing all his personal information using which he changed the mobile number for net banking and later transferred the money to his bank account. Pune Man Duped Of Rs 84 Lakh by Woman Posing As Customs Officer On Pretext Of Selling Gold Bars At Cheaper Rates

According to a report in Indian Express, the victim got a text message supposedly from SBI bank last week asking to complete pending Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. The army officer said that the message also contained a mobile number.

The Navy officer called on the given number on November 25 and the criminal identified himself as a SBI bank representative. The fraudster already had personal details of the complainant like his date of birth and bank account number.

During the conversation the complainant shared his PAN and Aadhar details.

The complainant said “Soon after he said he is sending me One Time Passwords (OTPs) needed to complete the procedure. The OTPs were to change the user name, log in for internet banking, and to change the account password. After getting all the information, the fraudster disconnected the call,” according to the report. Maharashtra: 76-Year-Old Man From Ambernath Duped Of Rs 4.65 Lakh By Online Fraudsters

After the incident, the complainant tried to log into his account but could not succeed. The next day when he visited the bank, he realised that Rs 10 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. Vashi police have filed an FIR in the matter and are probing the case.

