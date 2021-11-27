Pune, Nov 27: In yet another incident of fraud, a 35-year-old resident of Shivajinagar gaothan lodged a complaint on Thursday against two persons for duping him of Rs 84 lakh. The complainant said that a woman posing as a customs officer duped him on the pretext of giving gold bars at cheaper rates. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 33.35 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As UK-Based Businessman; Case Registered

As per the report published in the Times of India, the complainant’s acquaintance had introduced him to the accused woman pretending to be a customs official in last September. The woman posing as a customs officer, promised him to sell gold bars at cheaper rates.

While narrating his ordeal to the police, the complainant said that he gave the woman Rs 71.60 lakh and also transferred Rs 12.40 lakh online to a bank account.

The police said the victim filed the complaint after waiting for an year.

The report further suggests that a complaint has been filed under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Pune Resident Duped Of Rs 4.19 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Job At Hotel In United Kingdom

In a similar incident of fraud, a couple has been booked for defrauding at least 13 women in an alleged Rs 60 lakh chit fund fraud. The complainants alleged that the duo floated a scheme exclusively for women promising higher returns. Unaware of their evil intentions, 13 women invested around Rs 60 lakh in total in a chit fund scheme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).