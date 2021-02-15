Mumbai, February 15: A fire broken was reported from Mumbai's Goregaon East on Monday. As per reports, fire broke out in the forest areas f Royal Palm near Aarey Colony in the capital city of Maharashtra. More details are awaited. Fire in Mumbai: Multiple Gas Cylinder Explosions at Stock Yard at Yari Road After Blaze, 4 Injured.

As per reports, the police has informed the main control room about the fire in forest near Aarey colony. Fire tenders are present at the spot. No damage to life has been reported so far from the incident spot. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in Mulund's Modella Colony, No Casualties Reported

Watch Video Here:

Fire forest in near royal palm aarey colony.. Aarey forest is protected forest Joint to sgnp..forest..and many leopard living aarey forest pic.twitter.com/fO16eEPBAz — Navnath Nikam (@Navnath03609071) February 15, 2021

Update by ANI

Maharashtra: A fire has broken out in the forest area of Mumbai's Aarey Colony; fire tenders present at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

In a recent incident, multiple gas cylinder explosions took place at Stock Yard at Yari Road in Mumbai on February 10. The fire was due to pressurized cylinders exploding. Around four people were reportedly injured in the incident.

