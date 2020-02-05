Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Malabar Hill, Firefighters And Water Tankers at Spot

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Mumbai, February 5: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in posh South Mumbai's Malabar Hill area on Wednesday, February 5. Eight people, including three women and five men, were rescued from the incident spot. The rescue operation is still underway. Over a dozen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. It is a level three fire. The reason for the blaze is not yet known. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Kurla West, Firefighters And Water Tankers at Spot; Watch Video.

As per reports, the fire is confined on the fifth floor of a 14-floored residential building which broke at 8 pm. The name of the building is Last Palma Building located near Club Cafe Red School, Little Gibbs Road, near Hanging Garden. Mumbai Man Allegedly Sets Fire to Girlfriend's House After Her Mother Refuses Their Alliance.

ANI Tweet:

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

A similar fire was reported on the ground floor of a residential society at Marol on Sunday. The blaze broke out in the electrical box. Thick smoke had engulfed the building premises due to the burning of cables. It took firemen half an hour time to control the fire. No casualties were reported.