Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Ripon Palace Being Used as Quarantine Facility, COVID-19 Patients Rescued

Fire at Hotel Ripon Palace in Mumbai (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 21: A fire has broken out at Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis road in Mumbai's Nagpada area where coronavirus patients were quarantined, reports said on Tuesday evening. According to initial reports, the fire was confined in Rippon Hotel's lodging room which was being used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus-infected patients. An operation was underway to extinguish the blaze. Two Employees of BMC Disaster Management Department Test Positive For Coronavirus in Mumbai, Both Were Asymptomatic.

"Most of the patients have been rescued and a search operation is underway," Mumbai fire brigade told news agency ANI. There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the fire incident. It was not clear what caused the fire. At least four fire tenders and one ambulance were present at the scene.

After the fire broke out, the building became smoke logged. At least 25 COVID-19 patients who had been quarantined in the building, along with one staff member, have been rescued, officials told a daily.