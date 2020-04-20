Two Employees of BMC Disaster Management Department Test Positive For Coronavirus in Mumbai, Both Were Asymptomatic

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 20: Two officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have contracted coronavirus, said the Mumbai civic body on Monday. According to the BMC, the coronavirus-infected employees are from the disaster management department of the civic body. "Both employees were asymptomatic; they have been kept at isolation facility at the COVID-19 care centre of the BMC," the municipal body said. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

According to a report by Mumbai Live, authorities will seal the BMC building and all employees will be tested for coronavirus. "Two employees of the BMC's disaster management team have tested positive for coronavirus. Due to this, the BMC office would be sealed keeping the safety protocols in mind. All BMC officials will now be tested for the virus," the civic body's PRO was quoted as saying in the report. Coronavirus Cases Reach 17,656 in India With 1,540 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours.

According to Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra reported 283 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. The state tally stands at 4483. Of the 283 new cases, Mumbai has recorded 187. While over 500 patients have recovered, 223 have died due to coronavirus.