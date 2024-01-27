A 21-year-old woman took to social media and narrated her harrowing experience of being sexually assaulted by a "friend" she was talking to on Instagram. The woman identified the man as Heetik Shah and alleged that she was drugged and raped by him. Mumbai police on Saturday, January 27 took note of the matter and registered a case under sections 376 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway. ‘Woke Up to Him Raping Me’: 21-Year-Old Woman Narrates Traumatic Experience of Sexual Assault in Mumbai, Distressing Post Surfaces.

Mumbai Police Register Case After 21-Year-Old Girl Alleges Rape:

Maharashtra | Mumbai's Worli police station has registered a case under sections 376 and 323 of the IPC after a 21-year-old girl alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by an acquaintance she had met through social media. Further investigation into the case is… — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

