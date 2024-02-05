Mumbai, February 5: The Mumbai police on Sunday, February 4, arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a minor girl in the city. Officials of Samata Nagar police said that the accused kidnapped and molested the 14-year-old girl on Saturday, February 3, after she blocked him on social media. Police officials said that the accused and the victim are residents of Kandivali East.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Yash Saurabh. An officer said that the duo started talking after the victim accepted his friend request on social media. However, she blocked him after she saw his profile picture with a glass of alcohol. The victim also snapped all contact with Saurabh. Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Buried in Charkop, Police Arrest Child’s Father.

After this, he started stalking the minor girl. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, February 3, when the minor girl left her school after appearing for an exam. The officer said that the victim noticed the accused following her in a four-wheeler. Saurabh, who was sitting beside the driver, asked him to intercept the girl. Following this, they dragged the minor girl into the car and fled from the spot.

They took the girl to Saurabh's house, where she begged him to leave her, but he did not pay heed. Instead, the accused kissed her on her neck. At 3 pm, Saurabh's mother returned home, and when she saw the girl, she asked him to drop her home. The girl reached home at around 3.30 pm but was shocked to see her parents searching for her and even visiting the police station to report her being kidnapped. Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Stabs Schoolmate Four Times With Knife in Sakinaka on Pretext of Resolving Dispute, Booked.

After this, the victim narrated the entire incident to her parents, who complained to the police about the same. Acting on her parents' complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Saurabh and arrested him for kidnapping. He was also arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

