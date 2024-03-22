Mumbai, March 22: In a disturbing incident from Bandra (E), a 23-year-old woman lodged a police complaint against a private company’s HR manager, accusing him of demanding sex in return for releasing her deceased father’s provident fund (PF).

TOI reported that the Kherwadi police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, but an arrest is yet to be made. Chennai Shocker: Youth Demands Sex From Aunt, Kills Her by Banging Her Head on Wall Over Refusal.

The woman, who is employed as a domestic helper and resides with her younger brother and grandmother, was supposed to receive her late father’s PF upon turning 18, as per his nomination. Despite multiple attempts to claim the PF, she faced continuous delays and was informed that her father’s file was with the company’s manager. The HR manager allegedly asked for sexual favours to expedite the payment process. The police have confirmed that a case has been filed but arrest is yet to be made.

In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, a man’s demand for “unnatural sex” led to severe consequences when his wife allegedly bit his private parts on January 28. Reports suggest that the woman was exasperated with his persistent demands for unnatural sex. Following a dispute over these demands, the wife bit her 34-year-old husband’s genitals, causing severe bleeding. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fed Up With Demand for 'Unnatural Sex', Angry Woman Bites Husband's Private Parts in Hamirpur.

The husband has been charged under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. Senior police officer Anoop Singh has confirmed the initiation of an investigation and assured that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

