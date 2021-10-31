Mumbai, October 31: The Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed single journey tickets for Mumbai local trains for fully vaccinated passengers. The state government issued an order in this regard. Earlier, monthly, quartely or half yearly passes were issued for fully vaccinated commuters.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Central Railway had stopped issuing daily tickets to health and frontline workers. Till now, the state government had allowed only fully vaccinated people and those who had completed the 14 days post-inoculation before to board local trains. Mumbai Local Trains Travelling Update: People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Allowed to Use Services.

Here Is The Copy The Order:

#Maharahstra govt allows railways to issue single tickets on local trains to all fully vaccinated commuters. So far, only monthly passes were being issued. #railway#mumbailocalpic.twitter.com/wVQtInI6Oy — Bhavika Jain (@bhavikajTOI) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, from October 28, the Central Railway and Western Railway resumed 100 per cent suburban services operations for millions of commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The services have been resiumed completely after 20 months. The suburban train services were completely suspended from March 22, 2020 till June 15, 2020 during the initial phase of the strict lockdown.

