Mumbai, February 15: A 40-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested with cocaine and mephedrone worth nearly Rs 16 lakh at suburban Borivali, an official said on Wednesday.

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch had received intelligence about a man carrying drugs at Borivali West, he said. He was spotted near an international school on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and was taken into custody, said the official.

The ANC recovered 55 grams of drug mephedrone and 12 grams of cocaine from him, he said, adding that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.