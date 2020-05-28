Mumbai Police Head Constable Dies of Coronavirus, 14th Death in Department Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 28: Another head constable has succumbed to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Mumbai Police said on Thursday. The deceased head constable was posted at the Malvani police station and had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. "May the departed soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," read a tweet by the Mumbai Police. Maharashtra Has Witnessed A Steady Rise in Number of COVID-19 Calls on Police Helpline Number 100, Says Anil Deshmukh.

This is 14th death of a policeman from Mumbai due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, a 55-year-old constable posted at the Dadar police station, who tested positive for Covid-19, died. He was on patrolling duty in Worli-Koliwada area, one of the affected areas and a containment zone. On May 22, a constable posted at the Vile Parle police station died of coronavirus. The deceased constable was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May 9. Maharashtra Governor Delays Buying New Car, Announces Other Austerity Measures to Curb Expenditure And Save For COVID-10 Relief.

On the same day in Maharashtra, a 43-year-old police constable succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Pune, while a woman constable died in Thane. At least 23 police personnel have died due to COVID-19 in the state police force. While 14 of them are from Mumbai Police, three are from Nashik rural, two from Pune and one each from Solapur city, Solapur rural, Thane and Mumbai ATS.

The total cases of coronavirus in the state police were 2,095 till Thursday morning. Out of 2,095, 897 have recovered while 1,178 personnel are still under treatment. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 85 COVID-19 deaths, down by 20 over yesterday's high of 105 fatalities, while the number of cases in Mumbai shot past 35,000-mark. With 85 fatalities, the state death toll reached 1,982 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 59,546.