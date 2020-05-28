Maharashtra Governor Delays Buying New Car, Announces Other Austerity Measures to Curb Expenditure And Save For COVID-10 Relief

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 28: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched several austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan to make available more resources for COVID-19 relief, an official said here on Thursday. These measures are expected to save around 10-15 per cent of the Raj Bhavan budget for the current fiscal. Among the measures are no fresh capital works, whether new constructions or repair works, would be undertaken, barring ongoing works till they are completed.

For this year, the upcoming Independence Day Reception, a red-letter day in the Raj Bhavan calendar of events, will be cancelled in Pune. The Governor has also barred all new regular recruitments and has deferred the proposal of purchase for a new car for the Raj Bhavan. Visiting dignitaries will be greeted warmly but without a bouquet as is the normal practice, which is being stopped, while the guest rooms in the palatial Arabian Sea-facing Raj Bhavan will not be decorated with flower vases/pots.

Similarly, the VVIPs will not be presented with gifts or mementos as is customary, till further orders. Governor Koshyari will hold meetings and interactions with Vice-Chancellors of universities and other officials through video-conferencing to avoid travel expenses. The Governor has already given his one month salary and further pledged 30 per cent of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund.

"The Governor estimates that these austerity measures would be a small but significant contribution to save resources that can be used to reduce the peoples' sufferings in the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic," said an official. Maharashtra is the worst-hit by the pandemic recording 1,897 fatalities and 56,998 cases till date.