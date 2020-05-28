Maharashtra Has Witnessed A Steady Rise in Number of COVID-19 Calls on Police Helpline Number 100, Says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 28: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that there has been a steady rise in the number of coronavirus calls on the police helpline 100. There has been a total of 96,697 such calls received. Out of which, there have been 254 instances of assaults on policemen and they have left 86 injured and seen 833 arrests. There have been 40 attacks on health professionals too in the state too.

On Wednesday, Deshmukh said that rumour about the deployment of the Army in coronavirus hotspots of Mumbai and Pune is being "deliberately" spread on social media. He further warned of strict action against rumour-mongers. India Reports 6,566 New COVID-19 Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Count Reaches 1,58,333, Death Toll Crosses 4,500-Mark.

As the total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1,58,333 mark on Thursday, Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit in the pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 56,948 people who have contracted the deadly virus. COVID-19 claimed 1,897 lives in the state so far. The 20 percent of country’s coronavirus cases are in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai, where 33,835 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far. The death toll has also crossed 1,000-mark in the maximum city.