Mumbai, July 20: Heavy and incessant rains lashed Mumbai in the past one day after the fifth thunderstorm hit the city in July. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places for the next 24 hours. The city and its adjoining areas, including Thane, on Sunday, reported heavy rainfall activity. At least 25 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

Severe waterlogging and long traffic jams were also reported in many parts of the city. Local train services were also disrupted due to heavy showers. The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services in the city. According to the IMD, Mumbai recorded 250 mm of rain in just three hours between midnight and 3 am on Sunday and by 7 am on Sunday, the city witnessed 305 mm of rainfall. Mumbai Rain Fury: 25 Dead After House Collapses Due to Landslides Following Incessant Overnight Rains in the City.

The thunderstorm had a cloud top height of nearly 18 km over the city. As per experts, such thunderstorms are uncommon for the city during the monsoon season. Some even compared the cloud top height of the thunderstorm with the one that produced rains on July 26, 2005. Meanwhile, the citizens are advised not to venture out in the wake of heavy rains. PM Modi Expresses Sadness at Loss of Lives in Mumbai Due to Heavy Rains.

The rains claimed 25 lives in Mumbai. Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide in the Chembur area. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Seven people were also injured in the incident. In another incident, seven hutment dwellers died as six shanties collapsed after a landslide in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am. Two people are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In the third incident, a 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed in suburban Bhandup. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation asked people to boil water before drinking as heavy rains over the last two days had led to flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup.

(With inputs from PTI)

