Mumbai, September 23: Heavy rains lashed the financial capital from Tuesday evening causing severe waterlogging and affecting the Mumbai local train services. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Wednesday. According to the weather department, suburban Mumbai witnessed actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 per cent from the normal rainfall. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Spell of Showers Leads to Water Logging in Parts of City, Netizens Share Pics & Videos.

Central Railways services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Thane railway station have been suspended. According to a Hindustan Times report, the harbour railway line between CSMT and Vashi has also been affected by the rainfall. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Western Railways informed that they are suspending the local train services due to waterlogging. Train services between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations are suspended. The services between Andheri and Virar railway stations remain operational.

Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate -Andheri, suburban train service is suspended & suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar: Western Railway PRO #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai; waterlogging near King Circle area. pic.twitter.com/0D9wajtRW6 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai yesterday due to waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area. pic.twitter.com/cR3h3yCEab — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Central Railways also had to cancel one outstation train and rescheduled three outstation trains owing to the heavy rainfall.

