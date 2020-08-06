Mumbai, August 5: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Wednesday disrupting normal life. Waterlogging was reported in several areas of the maximum city. Rainwater also entered the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area. The video of patients and hospital staff wading through ankle-deep water surfaced on social media. Mumbai Rains: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures all Possible Support.

"The rainwater entered the ground floor late afternoon, forcing us to shift some of the patients and equipment," said a resident doctor " Authorities have managed to clear the water. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there is no water accumulation. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Winds Wreak Portion of DY Patil Stadium, Sway Lights of Wankhede, Bring Down Cladding of Jaslok Hospital (Watch Pics and Videos).

Video of Rainwater Inside JJ Hospital:

Byculla’s JJ Hospital water logged for the first time ever. Water enters elevated portion. Dean’s office, several other areas inside hospital flooded. #MumbaiRains @Maha_MEDD pic.twitter.com/spfqky6UOY — Chaitanya Marpakwar चैतन्य मारपकवार (@ChaiMIRROR) August 5, 2020

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and coastal Konkan for the second consecutive day, hitting suburban train services and disrupting normal life. Central Railway (CR) suburban train services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla on the mainline and CSMT and Vashi on the Harbour Line after a heavy downpour, said CR spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.

Statement by BMC:

Water had entered JJ Hospital in the evening due to incessant rainfall. It was later cleared and currently, there is no water accumulation: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra https://t.co/rC4DKrcvO7 pic.twitter.com/kIYBv6Bzj1 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Rains pounded Palghar and Thane causing waterlogging in many towns like Mira Road, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Naigaon, Vasai, Virar and Dahanu, hitting people in a big way. The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy spells of rain in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan area in the next 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).