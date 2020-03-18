Mumbai Records Another Coronavirus Case, 68-Year-Old Woman Tests COVID-19 Positive, Statewide Toll Reaches 43

Coronavirus scanning at Mumbai airport. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 18: Another coronavirus case was confirmed in Mumbai, with a 68-year-old woman in the Maharashtra capital testing positive for COVID-19. With her being confirmed as nCoV positive, the total number of cases in the state has jumped to 43. The fresh case comes a day after a 64-year-old man in Mumbai, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Kasturba Hospital, succumbed to death. Coronavirus Outbreak: Rahul Gandhi Says 'India Will Pay Extremely Heavy Price' if Modi Govt Fails to Act Aggressively.

The woman who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday is closely related to a person who returned from the United States, said a top official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "The woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, is a close contact of the US-returned person, who was found infected two days ago," Daksha Shah, deputy director of the civic body said.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai has surged to 8, whereas, 17 patients are infected with the novel coronavirus in neighbouring Pune. In Nagpur, four cases have been registered. Nearly 75-80 others with suspected symptoms have been kept under the watch.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected a total of 148 persons in India -- out of whom three have succumbed to death. Globally, the number of infected cases has reached the 200,000-mark, whereas, the fatality-count has crossed 7,000. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for strict social distancing measures and concerted efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.