Mumbai, August 3: A 30-year-old man from Patna has been booked on Friday for posting a nude photo of his estranged wife along with her number on a social media site. The man works in a data lab firm, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the woman came to know about her husband's wrongdoing when she received a call from a man on July 5. The caller reportedly commented "your body is nice" and "the tattoo on your stomach is good". The man told the woman that he got her number from a post on social media with a caption that said "Interested to see and degrade my hot wife. Dm and get a chance to talk to her." Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested After He Poses as Neighbour’s Husband on Social Media to Get Her Nude Images.

The woman then approached the Powai police station and filed a complaint against her estranged husband who lives in Patna. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that her husband has been pressuring her to withdraw a year-old harassment complaint."

The cops are tracing the IP address from which the obscene photos of the woman were posted.

