Mumbai, July 13: A 34-year-old man was held by police officials for allegedly assaulting and inflicting injuries on his gay partner’s private parts. The incident came to light from Mulund area of the city last week wherein the same-sex partner was ill-treated and sexually assaulted.

The crime was reported on July 6 at a deserted godown in Mulund Colony wherein the accused, Suresh Mhaske, met the 33-year-old victim. He was subsequently shifted to Sion Hospital where the police team recorded the victim’s statement, based on which an offence was registered against Mhaske. The modus operandi behind the incident hints at money-related clashes to an extent, as reported by the Free Press Journal.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases every 24 hours in 2020. Homosexuality was addressed by India's Supreme Court and Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was approved in 2018 paving way to "legal" consensual gay sex. However, rape and sexual abuse circumstances are regarded as heinous criminal activities and punished under legal procedures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).