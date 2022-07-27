Mumbai, July 27: In a shocking incident from Bhandup, a 38-year-old woman was brutally assaulted while her live-in partner was put to death. The crime also witnessed the display of misconduct by kicking a pregnant female, who happened to be the daughter of the victim's live-in. On Tuesday, the Police held five family members and an auto driver reportedly involved in the case.

According to Mid-day, the deceased has been identified as Vinod Vilas Satam, a resident of nearby chawl in Bhandup. Satam allegedly resided along his live-in partner, her 13-year-old son from Satam, her 28-year-old daughter from earlier marriage, her son-in-law and her 60-year-old elder brother.

It can be learned that Satam entered home drunk and abusive on Monday night. Also Read: 34-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Gay Partner With Burning Candle, Rod at Mumbai's Mulund Godown. In an argument, Satam was countered by the family members and put to death.

