Mumbai, December 22: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl inside a luxury bus, then stuffing her inside a gunny bag after mistaking her to be dead and leaving it on the roadside in Vasai.

According to a Times of India report, the girl was rescued by the locals who spotted the bag, even though it was dark. The driver was also arrested on charges of rape, abduction and attempt to murder. The bus on which he was the driver, is usually parked illegally alongside the road near the Subhash Chandra Bose ground in Bhayander. Mumbai Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping a 16-Year-Old Girl.

On Sunday, children from a nearby slum in Bhayander were playing inside the parked bus. The driver and his friends were having drinks. The driver and his friends (co-drivers) were having drinks. At around 1 pm, the driver got behind the wheels of the bus.

He was headed to Vasai, where he had to park the vehicle and pick up the employees on Monday morning. The moment the driver started the bus, the children started to alight. The four-year-girl however, couldn't get down. He parked the bus at an isolated spot and sexually assaulted the minor girl, and when she started to scream, he strangulated her and stuffed her inside a gunny bag, thinking her to be dead. The girl was dumped near a petrol pump at Vasai (East) and he fled at around 6.30 pm.

