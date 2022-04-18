Mumbai, April 18: In a shocking incident, a 61-year-old man died after he fell down while fighting off robbers who allegedly snatched his phone on Saturday night at Marve Road in Malad West. Police officials said that the deceased has been identified as Mukesh Badiya.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place when Badiya was walking back home after shopping for groceries at Marve Road. Navi Mumbai Shocker: FIR Against Man for Threatening Woman Friend Over Disclosing Their Relationship.

Police officials said that three unidentified men surrounded Badiya and snatched his phone on his way back home. However, the senior citizen put up a fight but he was overpowered by the attackers.

An eyewitness identified as Vijay Devendra (32) who was feeding stray dogs in the locality told cops that the three accused hit Badiya and when he tried to recover the mobile, he fell down and hit his head. While Badiya initially blacked out, he regained consciousness later.

Meanwhile, a few people who had already gathered caught hold of one of the muggers and retrieved the phone. By then, the deceased had gained consciousness and he immediately made a call to his wife and informed her about the incident. After the call, Badiya collapsed again and died, an officer said.

One of the accused caught by the public was identified as Shariq Ansari (26), who was immediately arrested after the incident. An officer privy to the investigation said that Ansari was released from jail in March after he was arrested in a theft case.

While the police are on the lookout for Ansari’s accomplices who are absconding after the incident, the trio has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 34 (common intention), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery).

