Mumbai, September 24: Mumbai police have arrested 3 people for allegedly robbing a celebrity dentist of Rs. 12 lakh in Bandra. Reportedly, the accused trio stole gold and diamond ornaments from the dentist's home, reported The Times of India. Reportedly, the three accused, who worked for a caterer in Mumbai, were inspired to attempt a robbery after watching a crime show on TV.

As per the reports, the incident took place on the intervening night of September 11 and 12 when the accused barged into Dr. Sandesh Mayekar's house and stole ornaments and expensive watches. Meanwhile, after scanning around 500 CCTV images, the police team nabbed accused Shamal Gope from Darjeeling. Later, Surendra Chhetri was held near the Nepal border while Indrajit Saini was arrested from Goregaon. Delhi Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Robbed While Returning Home After Buying Groceries, 2 Held.

According to the reports, at the time of the robbery, Mayekar's family was sleeping and he was on pilgrimage in Tirupati. A complaint lodged by his daughter Saloni said that the theft came to light around 5 am when she woke up to find the door of the locked cupboard broken and valuables missing.

Acting on the complaint, Mumbai police initiated a probe into the matter and formed teams, and arrested the accused. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the trio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2022 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).