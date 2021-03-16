Mumbai, March 16: In a shocking incident, a man in Mumbai was arrested by Police for allegedly torturing and harassing his wife by hitting her with a hot spatula over suspicion of an illicit affair. The 30-year-old man, a resident of Powai, used to beat his 23-year-old wife with a spatula after he suspected her of having an affair with a man in the neighbourhood area. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Ravishankar Chauhan, a resident of Hari Om Nagar in Powai. He works with a security service firm.

As soon as the incident came to light, the Police launched an investigation into the matter. According to the initial probe, it was revealed that the wife of the accused, identified as Puja, is a housewife. In her statement to police, the woman alleged that her husband would often come home drunk and abuse her. The woman said that earlier this month, her husband branded her with a hot spatula on both my hands, back, and also my left cheek. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Mercilessly Kills Colleague With Hammer at Construction Site in Worli To Secure His Job and Avoid Transfer.

Describing her ordeal, the woman said earlier this month on March 6, Chauhan came home and began arguing with her and raised suspicion on her character. She said her husband alleged that she had an affair with a man in their neighborhood, to which she objected. She informed that as she denied the false allegations, he got angry and went to the kitchen, kept a steel spatula on the gas burner, and after it got super hot, he hit her.

In the wake of the horrific act, the Police has booked the accused under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506-2 (criminal intimidation), 323 (assault) and 504 (abuse) of Indian Penal Code.

