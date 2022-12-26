Mumbai, December 26: A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a relative over a petty argument in suburban Malwani area here, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Rathodi village of Malwani late on Sunday night, an official said.

The victim and the accused were labourers and lived in the same locality, he said. The victim had allegedly slapped the accused's children and an argument ensued between the two. In a fit of rage, the accused grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him, the official said. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Outside Liquor Shop by 3 Men For Refusing to Give His Beer to Them; Accused Arrested.

The accused then fled the scene, while the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death While Trying To Stop Fight Between Three People in Rakhi Market Jakhira.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a team has been formed to nab the absconding accused, the official added.