Mumbai, October 29: The Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt to nab a couple who allegedly fled away after abandoning their child in Kandivli East. As per reports, the couple of the newborn child abandoned the girl child near a lift of a residential building in Kandivli East's Ashok Nagar.

Police official said that the incident took place on Thursday when the parents dropped the girl child near the Sumo King SRA building's lift in Ashok Nagar.

According to a reports, the incident came to light after locals spotted the child and informed cops about the same. An officer said that the locals heard the baby's cries after which they contacted the police control room. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and wrapped the child in clothes that was lying on the floor near the lift.

The cops then rushed the newborn girl child to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital. At present, the girl child is undergoing treatment at the hospital which is also known as Shatabdi hospital. Speaking to Mid-day, an officer from Samta Nagar police station said, "We have registered the FIR under Section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code."

The officer further added, "We are checking CCTV footage of the building where the child was found and the surrounding areas. We came across a CCTV camera but it was, unfortunately, dysfunctional. The interrogation of every person in the building is underway."

