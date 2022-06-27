Mumbai, June 27: In a shocking incident, a minor girl in Mumbai was allegedly molested, and raped by two brothers over the last few months. The accused even blackmailed the minor with objectional videos of her. The two brothers, both in their 30s, have been arrested by the cops, reported Mirror Now.

As per the reports, the minor girl came in contact with the younger brother, aged 31, in December 2021, and they started meeting eventually. The accused, on the false promise of marriage, first raped her at his house. According to reports, the accused further raped her two more times. Goa Shocker: 50-Year-Old Occultist Arrested for Raping Minor Girl, Victim’s Mother Booked for Collusion.

Reportedly, his elder brother came to know about the incident and started threatening the minor. The elder accused, who is a divorcee, called her to his house by threatening to circulate her photos among locals. The accused then molested her by touching her inappropriately. The minor however decided to keep her ordeal to herself, said police.

The incident came to light when the minor's mother noticed some behavioral changes in her and asked her. Following this, the minor shared her ordeal. Initially, the mother did not report the matter to the police as she feared the social stigma, however, she lodged a complaint last week after realising that her daughter could experience similar incidents in the future.

