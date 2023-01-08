Mumbai, January 8: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 20-year-old student for allegedly stabbing his classmate in Malad. Police officials said that the student stabbed his classmate, who was his girlfriend's former boyfriend. After the incident came to light, the accused was arrested by the Malad police.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim allegedly blackmailed his ex-girlfriend and threatened her of showing their intimate pictures to her father if she did not patch up with him. A police officer said that the accused invited the victim to his house on the pretext of showing him birds and dog as he was an animal lover. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Following this, the accused asked the victim to play games on his computer. Meanwhile, as the victim was playing games, the accused stabbed him on his head with a sickle. Later, he pulled the victim from his bedroom to the drawing room and attacked his leg with an iron rod.

Post this, the accused took the victim on his bike to an unknown location, however, the victim managed to escape and with the help of a passer-by reached the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. An officer privy to the case said that the 20-year-old victim is a third year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student at a college in Malad West. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

He stays at Meghwadi in Jogeshwari East. After the incident came to light, the police recorded the victim's statement and lodged a complaint against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

