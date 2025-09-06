New Delhi, September 6: In a swift inter-state operation, a man identified as Ashwini was arrested from Noida on Saturday for allegedly sending a threatening message to the official WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, warning of major terror attacks in the city. According to police, the accused had been living in Noida for the last five years. Acting on information received during the investigation, Mumbai Police contacted their counterparts in Noida, following which a dedicated police team was formed.

The team traced Ashwini to Sector-113 in Noida, took him into custody, and later handed him over to Mumbai Police for further investigation. Police said that the accused had sent a chilling message on Thursday to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp number. In the message, he claimed that 14 terrorists from a Pakistan-based terror outfit called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' had already entered Mumbai. He further alleged that 400 kg of RDX had been fitted into 34 vehicles across the city and that a massive series of blasts would be carried out, killing millions of people. Mumbai Hoax Bomb Threat: Ashwin Kumar Supra From Noida Arrested for WhatsApp Message Threatening ‘Human Bomb’ Blasts.

The message also claimed that the vehicles contained 34 “human bombs,” creating panic and prompting an immediate security alert. The caller said that the bombs are capable of killing 1 crore people. It was further claimed that the bombs had been placed in 34 vehicles, and they would shake the city. Following the threat, Mumbai Police swung into action, increased security across the city, and began investigating all possible angles. Bomb detection and disposal squads were deployed at key locations, and Intelligence units were roped in to verify the claims. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police on High Alert After Receiving WhatsApp Message Claiming 34 ‘Human Bombs’ in 34 Vehicles Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi 2025.

The Mumbai Police said that it is capable of handling any threat; all precautionary measures have been taken. The police at a press conference also said that all places, including parking and basements were checked. The bomb threat came as the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations concluded, with the immersions began on Friday. During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly claimed that he worked as an astrologer. Police have seized his mobile phone, which was allegedly used to send the message, and are conducting a detailed probe to determine his motives, mental state, and whether he had any links to extremist groups. Officials said that further investigation is underway to verify the authenticity of the claims and to ensure that no security threat exists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).