Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Nears 20,000-Mark With 1,571 New Cases and 38 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Maharashtra's Overall Count Reaches 33,053

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 17: With a sharp spike of over 1,500 cases in past 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai has neared the 20,000-mark. The city, also known as India's financial capital, has been crippled since the outbreak of coronavirus. Despite the imposition of lockdown, the number of cases continue to rise at an exponential rate. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The fatality count also increased by 38 , taking the death toll in Mumbai to 734. The period of last 24 hours also saw 206 patients being cured and discharged from their respective COVID-19 hospitals.

"1,571 COVID,19 cases and 38 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 19,967, including 5,012 recovered/discharged and 734 deaths," said the statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

See BMC Statement

1571 #COVID19 cases & 38 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 19967, including 5012 recovered/discharged & 734 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/uIGiRAdkZB — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Statewide Tally Crosses 33,000

While Mumbai is the worst-hit city in India due to the pandemic, Maharashtra is the most severely affected state. The overall count of cases surged to 33,053 on Sunday, with the health department recording a spike of 2,347 new cases -- which is the sharpest so far. The death toll in the state also accelerated with 63 fatalities being recorded in last 24 hours.

"2,347 new positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths reported today in the state. Total 33,053 positive cases have been detected in the state til date. 600 patients discharged today, total 7,688 patients have been discharged till now," said the statement issued by the Maharashtra Health Department.

Nationwide, the toll of coronavirus cases crossed the 90,000 mark today. The number of active patients was stated to be 53,946, whereas, a total of 34,109 patients have recovered so far. The death toll has increased to 2,872. In terms of cases, India is the 11th worst-affected nation in the world -- surpassing China, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak.