Mumbai, January 30: Myntra has decided to revise its current logo after a complaint filed by an NGO worker in December last year, alleging that the fashion e-retailer's logo is insulting and offensive towards women. Following which the Mumbai Cyber Police has met the officials from e-commerce firm who reportedly said that they need one months time to change the logo. Pakistani Outrage Bubbles as Bismah Maroof in Ariel Ad Promotes Women's Rights; Watch Commercial.

As per reports, Naaz Patel a member of NGO Avesta Foundation has filed an complaint with the cyber cell of Mumbai Police asking for removal of Myntra's logo action against the firm. Patel alleged that the logo is offensive in nature and insulting to women. She took up the cause on various social media platforms as well.

The fashion e-retailer reportedly said that it would revise the logo on their website, app as well as on all packaging material. They have already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo. Kerala: YouTuber Targeted by Women's Rights Activist Over Derogatory Comments, Attack Was Live-Streamed on Facebook.

"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time,"DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police told India Today.

