Thiruvananthapuram, September 27: A group of women's rights activists attacked a YouTuber in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and live-streamed the attack on Facebook. Vijay P Nair, who runs YouTube channel 'Vtrix Scene', was attacked by women's rights activists for allegedly making derogatory remarks against them. The YouTuber was forced to apologise for his alleged comments. Kavitha Reddy Arrested For 'Attacking' Actress Samyuktha Hegde in Bengaluru.

Bhagyalakshmi, a dubbing artist who led the attack, alleged Vijay has been making derogatory remarks against women's rights activist on his YouTube channel and social media. "His videos insulting women are widely circulated in social media. Many of us had complained police against him. We were forced to act against him when police failed to deliver justice to us," Bhagyalakshmi was quoted by Indian Express as saying. Kerala Activist Rehana Fathima's Video Showing Children Painting on Her Semi-Nude Body Gives Wrong Impression About Country's Culture, Says Supreme Court.

Kerala YouTuber Attacked by Women's Rights Activist:

Activist Sreelakshmi, who live-streamed the attack, made similar allegations against Vijay. She alleged Vijay repeatedly made sexually explicit comments against women activists on his YouTube channel. The women "seized" Vijay's laptop and forced him to apologise. In the video of the incident, the YouTuber is seen covered in what looked like motor oil as he tries to fend off the attack.

Vijay has over 28,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel 'Vtrix Scene'. Following the incident, two separate cases have been filed by Bhagyalakshmi and Vijay.

