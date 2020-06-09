Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Statue Row: Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan Says Funds for 108-ft-Tall Statue at Bengaluru International Airport Allocated in Previous Budget

Person at Bengaluru airport. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bengaluru, June 9: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan quashed the allegations of opposition on new fund allocation for the construction of 108-ft-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport, which will begin on June 27. Narayan even claimed that it's an old proposal and allocation was done in previous budget.

Quashing the allegations on allocation of new fund for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue, Ashwath Narayan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "It's not new fund. Fund earlier allocated for it is being utilised now. It's an old proposal, allocation was done in previous budget." Unlock 1: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines for Reopening Mosques, Churches.

Here's what Ashwath Narayan said:

It's not new fund. Fund earlier allocated for it is being utilised now. It's an old proporsal,allocation was done in previous budget: Karnataka Dy CM, CN Ashwath Narayan on construction of 108-ft-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda Int'l Airport to begin on June 27 pic.twitter.com/Fc75JL0qFW — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Earlier, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had informed that a model of the statue is ready and will be finalised after the approval of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Being the Vice President of the Kempegowda Development Authority, Narayan even claimed that Kempegowda 's 511th Jayanti is on June 27, and on that occasion, pooja will be performed to launch the construction project.

The Deputy Chief Minister was of the opinion that by spending of Rs 80 crore on the project, it will be one of the major attractions. Meanwhile, Anil and Ram Sutar -- renowned artist who built the statue of Gandhiji in Bengaluru -- will also build the Kempegowda statue, Ashwath Narayan added.