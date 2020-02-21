'Namaste Trump' Event in Ahmedabad: City Mayor Bijal Patel Appointed as Chairperson of Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Ahmedabad, February 21: Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel on Friday has been appointed as chairperson of the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which is organising "Namaste Trump" event at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Ahmedabad February 24. The organisers of the event on Friday gave the information through a twitter post on the official handle of the “Namaste Trump”. 'Namaste Trump, Vanakkam National Interest': Congress Jabs Modi Govt Over Use of Taxpayers' Money For 'Private Event'.

The organisers of the event tweeted, “Ahmedabad mayor @ibijalpatel is the chairperson of Donald Trump Nagrik Abhivadan Samiti, which is organising the #NamasteTrump event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.” Donald Trump's India Visit: US President May Cut Short Stay in Ahmedabad to Accommodate Agra in Itinerary.

Tweet by Namaste Trump:

Ahmedabad mayor @ibijalpatel is the chairperson of Donald Trump Nagrik Abhivadan Samiti, which is organising the #NamasteTrump event at Motera Stadium in #Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/PrjslvGlfo — Namaste Trump (@NamasteTrump) February 21, 2020

The event is being organised on lines of the 'Howdy, Modi!' extravaganza held in Houston in September last year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, while responding to a question on the special invitees for the event, had said that the list of invitations would be prepared by the organisers. 'Namaste Trump' Event Organised by Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, All Invites Issued by Them: MEA.

The Namaste Trump event is scheduled on the evening of February 24 -- hours after the US President and First Lady Melania Trump would be landing in Gandhinagar. A gathering of 1.25 lakh is expected at the stadium to the event in which the US President would be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the second-day of Trump's visit, Modi would attend crucial bilateral meetings in Delhi.