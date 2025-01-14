Nashik, January 14: A jeweller and his son allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Tuesday. While the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, indebtedness may have led to the incident, which took place on Monday, they said. A note written by the jeweller was found in his house and it was being examined, the police said without giving details.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Atmaramsheth Gurav (49) and Abhishek Prashant Gurav (28), who lived in Ramrajya Sankul Apartment near Panchavati and ran the jewellery shop, 'AS Gurav and Sons', located at Saraf Bazar in the city, according to the police. Mumbai Shocker: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself to Death Using Shoelace Inside Washroom at Oberoi International School in Goregaon, Investigation Underway.

Prashant Gurav was found dead at home, while Abhishek was taken a private hospital by his brother where doctors declared him dead, an official from Panchavati police station said. As per preliminary reports, the jeweller consumed poison in the early hours of Monday, the official said. Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Posts Video on Instagram Alleging Threats From 3 Former Colleagues Before Dying by Suicide at Home in Malad East, Case Registered.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the father-son duo consumed poison and ended their lives, he said. The police were examining the mobile phones and social media accounts of the deceased, the official said. The jeweller's wife was on a visit to Karnataka at the time of the incident, as per the police.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.