Mumbai, January 10: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl died by suicide at Oberoi International School in Goregaon East on Thursday morning, January 9. The Class 11 student reportedly hanged herself using a shoelace inside the school’s washroom. Authorities were alerted when the girl failed to return from the washroom during a karate class, prompting a check by school staff. Tragically, she was found hanging from a hook, and despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead at the hospital.

According to an Indian Express report, the tragic incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. during the school’s karate class. The 16-year-old student went to the washroom but did not return for an extended period, raising concerns among her peers and teachers. An attendant was sent to check, and upon finding the washroom door locked, staff members forced it open. Inside, they discovered the girl hanging from a hook using her shoelaces. Immediate action was taken to rush her to Cooper Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Mumbai Shocker: Matunga Man ‘Stressed’ Due to Business Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Jumping off Atal Setu.

As per the Free Press Journal report, the student had been undergoing treatment for depression over the past few months, and no suspicion of foul play has been raised by her family. The police confirmed that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death. The authorities are also examining whether external factors contributed to her mental health struggles, although no indications of harassment or pressure have been reported so far. Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Posts Video on Instagram Alleging Threats From 3 Former Colleagues Before Dying by Suicide at Home in Malad East, Case Registered.

The school released an official statement expressing profound grief over the incident. Principal Patrick Hurworth urged the community to respect the family’s privacy while announcing counselling sessions on campus to help students cope. An advisory has also been issued to parents, providing guidance on supporting their children during this difficult time.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

