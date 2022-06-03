New Delhi, June 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been issued a fresh summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case.

He will have to record his statement before the ED officials on June 13. Earlier, he was summoned to appear before the probe agency on June 2. Rahul had requested the probe agency to give him some time to join the investigation as he was abroad.

Soon after receiving the summon, Rahul wrote to the ED saying he won't be able to join the probe on June 2. He had sought time from the centre agency. The ED had summoned both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to join the probe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says 'I've Quarantined Myself at Home'.

Sonia Gandhi was summoned for June 8 whereas Rahul was summoned for Thursday (June 2). Now, he has been summoned again. The ED wants both of them to appear before the probe agency to record their statements.

The sources have said that both have been asked to appear before ED's Delhi headquarters. The case has been lodged against several Congress leaders, including the Gandhis for allegedly misappropriating National Herald funds. Initially, the case was lodged with the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED case is based on the CBI's case.

